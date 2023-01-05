The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $151.00

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151 ($1.82) and traded as high as GBX 157.80 ($1.90). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 156 ($1.88), with a volume of 70,222 shares traded.

The Alumasc Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The firm has a market cap of £55.65 million and a P/E ratio of 592.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 149.30.

The Alumasc Group Company Profile



The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

