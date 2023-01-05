Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 346,512 shares.The stock last traded at $56.90 and had previously closed at $58.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average is $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 65.44%. The business had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3,411.0% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,073,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900,950 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $96,080,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,049,000 after buying an additional 848,447 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,556,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,931,000 after acquiring an additional 615,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

