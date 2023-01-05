Terran Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $42.29 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Terran Coin has a market cap of $42.29 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terran Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00010619 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin was first traded on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

