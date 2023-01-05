Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLSNY. Nordea Equity Research cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 47 to SEK 41 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 31 to SEK 26 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

