Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:HQL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.46. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,622. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile
Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL)
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
- Tesla’s Road to Recovery is a Long, Promising One
- GameStop Stock Worth Considering for Another Run in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.