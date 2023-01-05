Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HQL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.46. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,622. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 312.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 249.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 56,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

