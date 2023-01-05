Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tejon Ranch from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of TRC opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. Tejon Ranch has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $511.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 million. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 23.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tejon Ranch by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

