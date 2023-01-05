TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target indicates a potential upside of 90.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.75. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.

Institutional Trading of TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 99,066 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

