Tamer I. Khayal Sells 4,100 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,100 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $253,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $54.63. The company had a trading volume of 236,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,934. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. Analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,227,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $19,338,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at about $18,192,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $10,233,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,844,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransMedics Group (TMDX)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.