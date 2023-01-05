Tamer I. Khayal Sells 4,100 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,100 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $253,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $54.63. The company had a trading volume of 236,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,934. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. Analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,227,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $19,338,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at about $18,192,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $10,233,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,844,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

