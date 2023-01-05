Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) Insider Buys C$317,380.00 in Stock

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) insider Pallinghurst Nickel International Limited acquired 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$317,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 146,186,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,280,916.93.

Pallinghurst Nickel International Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 30th, Pallinghurst Nickel International Limited acquired 254,500 shares of Talon Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$126,435.60.

On Friday, December 9th, Pallinghurst Nickel International Limited acquired 56,500 shares of Talon Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$25,323.30.

TSE TLO opened at C$0.47 on Thursday. Talon Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of C$395.61 million and a P/E ratio of -58.13.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Talon Metals from C$0.80 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

