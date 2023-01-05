Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Trimmed by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,512,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 139,928 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 0.8% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.13% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $446,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of TSM opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average of $77.97. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

