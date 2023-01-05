T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX) is ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

ODonnell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,659 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 20.8% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ODonnell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 10.52% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBUX. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 564.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 45,226 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TBUX opened at $48.48 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $49.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62.

