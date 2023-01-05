Synovus Financial Corp Sells 68,557 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,796,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,557 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 3.04% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $109,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.90. 206,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,365. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.