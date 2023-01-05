Synovus Financial Corp Sells 445 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

NYSE:ACN traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $265.81. 13,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,011. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $403.97. The company has a market cap of $167.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

