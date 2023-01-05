Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,276,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,324 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up approximately 0.9% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Aflac worth $71,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Aflac by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 15.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 10.5% during the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Aflac by 18.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.64. The stock had a trading volume of 24,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

