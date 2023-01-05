Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,985 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NEE traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.69. The company had a trading volume of 58,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,426. The stock has a market cap of $164.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.