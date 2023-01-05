Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) is Synovus Financial Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,852,101 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,207 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial makes up approximately 2.7% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 4.03% of Synovus Financial worth $219,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,124,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,638,000 after buying an additional 541,698 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,823,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 702.7% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 397,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after buying an additional 348,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synovus Financial Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.30.

Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.35. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $582.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.