Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.46. The company had a trading volume of 42,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,936. The company has a market cap of $153.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.25 and its 200-day moving average is $166.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.