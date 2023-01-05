Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $17,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.20. 45,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,422,151. The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $46.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

