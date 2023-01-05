Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,084 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,681,000 after buying an additional 746,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,993,765,000 after buying an additional 679,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.06. 8,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.