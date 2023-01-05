Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 7,294 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.09. The stock had a trading volume of 93,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,581. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.28. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

