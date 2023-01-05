Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 393,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,508 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $120,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $320.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.38. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.55.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

