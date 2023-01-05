Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Gap Down to $9.03

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 9.03, but opened at 8.69. Sweetgreen shares last traded at 8.57, with a volume of 2,101 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sweetgreen stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) by 501.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,856 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

