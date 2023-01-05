SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Shares Bought by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 0.53% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SVFB. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 1,220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SVFB opened at $10.11 on Thursday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Company Profile

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

