SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Price Down 6.5%

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $224.32 and last traded at $224.49. 4,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 908,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $274.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.18.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.81 and its 200-day moving average is $328.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

