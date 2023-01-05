SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.29% of SVB Financial Group worth $58,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,766,000 after purchasing an additional 370,500 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 240,526 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 261,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,589,000 after buying an additional 239,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,876,000 after buying an additional 212,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
SVB Financial Group Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $240.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $198.10 and a 52-week high of $752.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on SIVB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
About SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.
