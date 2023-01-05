Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 6.8% on Insider Selling

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $22.29 and last traded at $22.56. Approximately 155,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,858,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Specifically, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $2,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,680,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $59,713.47. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 161,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,739,289.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,766 shares of company stock worth $9,246,939. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on RUN shares. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Sunrun Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.49 and a beta of 2.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 2,235.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading

