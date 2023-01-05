Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.24. 354,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,199,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SUNL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial to $3.25 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.75 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.46.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ECP ControlCo LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $5,153,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sunlight Financial by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,500,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 1,799,793 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $8,891,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sunlight Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,895,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 524.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 628,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
