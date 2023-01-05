S&U (LON:47IE) Trading Down 40%

S&U plc (LON:47IE – Get Rating) traded down 40% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.47). 20,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 20,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.78).

S&U Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 58.00, a current ratio of 58.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54. The firm has a market cap of £4.68 million and a P/E ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.34.

About S&U

(Get Rating)

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.