Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 203,758 shares.The stock last traded at $52.00 and had previously closed at $52.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $910.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $156,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,947 shares in the company, valued at $934,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,978.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

