Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,368 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Zoetis worth $73,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 226.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 74,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $148.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $227.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

