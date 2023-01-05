Strs Ohio Purchases 3,270 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Strs Ohio increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 598,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $67,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $168,060,000 after purchasing an additional 778,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $111.53 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.04 and its 200-day moving average is $126.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

