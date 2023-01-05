Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $54,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.8 %

UNP stock opened at $209.24 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.58.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

