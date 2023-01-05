Strs Ohio Has $51.89 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 849,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Oracle were worth $51,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Oracle by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,171,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,537,000 after acquiring an additional 48,670 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 31,545 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in Oracle by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.9 %

Oracle stock opened at $84.48 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $89.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.