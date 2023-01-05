Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Accenture were worth $63,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after acquiring an additional 443,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after buying an additional 570,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after buying an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Accenture by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,013,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,391,867,000 after buying an additional 257,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture Dividend Announcement

ACN opened at $269.34 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $403.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.