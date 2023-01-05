Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,512,175 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $100,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

