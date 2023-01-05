Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 54,955 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the average volume of 18,953 put options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 281.3% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $22,492,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,700.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,112,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,427 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $20,498,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth $16,568,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 285,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,543. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 942.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

