Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Steem has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000881 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $62.94 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,866.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000433 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.42 or 0.00447147 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00020803 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.72 or 0.00893557 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00113371 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002106 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.41 or 0.00601247 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005960 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00254805 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 423,689,988 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.