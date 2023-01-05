Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Fractal Investments LLC

Fractal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 142.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Steel Dynamics comprises approximately 0.4% of Fractal Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,751,000 after purchasing an additional 506,418 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 155.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 539,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,021,000 after purchasing an additional 328,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 40.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,064,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,421,000 after acquiring an additional 303,924 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $98.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $113.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.06.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

