Status (SNT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.18 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $75.79 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013196 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00041091 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005932 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00234051 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01942836 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $1,785,334.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

