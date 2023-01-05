Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.46 and last traded at $52.57. 1,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 543,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Sprout Social Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $281,008.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 293,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,721,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $281,008.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 293,375 shares in the company, valued at $14,721,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,254,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at $15,351,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,171 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,608. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sprout Social by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 105.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 77.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

