Sprott (TSE:SII) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $46.96

Shares of Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.96 and traded as low as C$45.57. Sprott shares last traded at C$47.78, with a volume of 90,070 shares traded.

Sprott Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.97.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$46.99 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 1.9199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Announces Dividend

About Sprott

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Further Reading

