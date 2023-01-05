SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Smart Money Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $13,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after buying an additional 1,307,617 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,739,000 after acquiring an additional 155,446 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,111,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,468,000 after purchasing an additional 66,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,928,000 after purchasing an additional 146,323 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
SDY stock opened at $126.82 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.11.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
