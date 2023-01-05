SPC Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,700,000 after buying an additional 1,817,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,128,000 after purchasing an additional 301,087 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,675,000 after purchasing an additional 284,863 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,553,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

