SPC Financial Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Chubb Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $224.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $225.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

