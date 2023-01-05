SPC Financial Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 54,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

VXF opened at $134.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $182.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.76.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

