SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 126 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Republic Services by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $128.25 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.17 and a 200 day moving average of $135.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.88.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.