SPC Financial Inc. Has $16.12 Million Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF makes up about 2.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $16,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8,901.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,349,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,125,000 after buying an additional 5,290,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 80.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,176,000 after purchasing an additional 128,412 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,617,000 after acquiring an additional 262,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,467 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

IYM opened at $126.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.48. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $154.87.

