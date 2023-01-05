SPC Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after purchasing an additional 878,821 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 201,104.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after purchasing an additional 804,418 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nucor by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,625,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NUE opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.52. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. Nucor’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.80.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.