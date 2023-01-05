SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,526 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,094,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,627,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,428,000 after acquiring an additional 80,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $244.36 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $286.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

