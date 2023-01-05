SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 3,996 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $95.64 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.22.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

